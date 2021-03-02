Amsterdam man forced way into Mayfield home with imitation gun, stole resident's dog, Fulton Co. Sheriff says

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Mar. 2—MAYFIELD — An Amsterdam man forced his way into a Mayfield residence armed with an imitation gun last month and stole the resident's dog, Fulton County Sheriff's officials said in a release Tuesday.

James E. Novack, 35, of Route 30, was arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery, felonies, officials said.

The invasion happened Feb. 24, officials said. Novack is accused of forcing his way in and then menacing the resident with what officials described as an imitation BB pistol. After taking the dog, Novack then left, officials said.

Novack was arrested the next day, officials said. A release did not address the status of the dog.

Novack also faces one count each of second-degree menacing and petit larceny, misdemeanors.

Novack was arraigned and released to return to court later.

