Amsterdam man who sent sexually explicit messages, images to agent posing as 13yo sentenced to prison

Jun. 10—ALBANY — An Amsterdam man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in federal prison after he admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and images to someone he thought was a child, federal prosecutors said.

Neil Giraldi, 65, of Amsterdam, was sentenced to a total term of 33 months in prison, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty earlier to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

He admitted then to sending the sexually explicit messages and multiple pictures of his penis to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old child on a social media application, prosecutors said.

Giraldi was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.

