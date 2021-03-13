Amsterdam Police: Man found shot early Friday dies; Case now homicide

Mar. 13—AMSTERDAM — A 37-year-old man found shot early Friday morning has died of his wounds police said Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Ricardo M. Lopez, of Church Street, Amsterdam. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center after succumbing to a gunshot to the head, police said.

Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Friday to a call of a man bleeding on Hibbard Street, Amsterdam, between James and Reid streets. When first responders arrived they found Lopez severely injured in the roadway. Lopez was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police said the shooting is a homicide. Both state police Major Crimes unit and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are aiding in the investigation, according to the release. Officers remained on the scene throughout the day Friday conducting interviews and canvassing the immediate area of the incident seeking evidence related to the crime.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen what happened or surveillance video from homes on Hibbard Street. Anyone with information can call 518-842-1100 or email infopd@amsterdampd.com. Police said all sources will remain anonymous.