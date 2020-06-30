AMT Granted Patents for Chemical Vapor Smoothing in Europe

SHEFFIELD, England, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMT, the global leader in safe and sustainable post-processing solutions for additively manufactured parts, announces its core portfolio of patents for chemical vapor smoothing have been granted.

AMT's patents cover the novel inventive apparatus used in the chemical vapor smoothing of thermoplastic polymer parts produced from rigid, flexible, and composite subsets, such as polyamide, thermoplastic polyurethane, and glass filled derivatives as well as newly announced polypropylene.

Importantly the IP allows for multiple consumables to be used to process the parts enabling AMT to remain flexible to new material offerings and regulatory requirements.

AMT's UK patent GB2560073B, granted on 17th June 2020, and complimentary German Utility Models 20 2017 007 255.6 and 20 2017 007 250.5, granted on the 25th June 2020, provide retrospective IP protection to the 2017 filing date.

AMT expect corresponding patents to be granted by the European Patent Office and the United States Patent & Trademark Office in the near future.

The patents were granted following five years of fundamental research and development at the University of Sheffield (UK), accompanied by extensive commercialization of AMT's PostPro3D machines with its network of global partners. The patent grants recognize that AMT's PostPro3D is a unique and differentiated technology.

Joseph Crabtree, CEO of AMT stated: "AMT is fulfilling its goals one milestone at a time, with a clear vision for the future. A future where PostPro3D is a decided leader in fully automated, safe, and sustainable surface finishing systems for all materials and applications in the industry." Joseph goes on to say: "It is great to see that after many years of hard work and development that we were able to secure these patents and be recognized for our inventions. AMT's strategy is based around its strong IP position and this patent grant significantly reinforces it."

AMT continues to collaborate closely with its customers and partners to maximize the delivered value to the industry. Jointly we will search for solutions for the future and to bring additive manufacturing one step closer to an industry wide accepted manufacturing solution.

