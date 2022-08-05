AMTD Digital and 9 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August

Hamna Asim
·11 min read

In this article, we discuss AMTD Digital and 9 other stocks Redditors are buying in August. If you want to see more stocks that Redditors are buying this month, click AMTD Digital and 4 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August

A meme stock typically gets popular among retail investors through social media. A little-known Chinese financial services company, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD), seems to be the latest fixation of retail investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets, a community where traders discuss their stock portfolios, and post their wins and losses.

The Rise of AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) stock has shot up exponentially since its July 15 IPO, trading at about $1679 per share on August 3, up dramatically from the IPO price of $7.80. AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD), a relatively unknown firm that made $25 million in revenue last year, has a banging valuation that exceeded $300 billion in the last few days, and stands at $148 billion as of August 5, all because of the obsessive inflow of retail investors in such a short time since the initial public offering. 

The current investing frenzy is similar to the 2021 mania around GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), which were meme stocks that ballooned upon massive inflows from retail investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 3, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) was the fifth-largest listed financial company in the world according to market capitalization, in league with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Thomas Nip, a research analyst at Valuable Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, said that “the stock is highly overvalued”, and a few big shareholders will easily amp up the price. Similarly, Oktay Kavrak, director at Leverage Shares, observed that AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) will likely nosedive and retail investors should cash out their profits before the valuation comes down to real levels. However, Redditors remain adamant on their path to buy AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD), as well as memes stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) in August. 

Photo by AlphaTradeZone

Our Methodology 

We explored the latest threads in the subreddit r/wallstreetbets for this analysis, selecting the 10 most popular stocks that Redditors are buying in August. We have ranked the list according to the hedge fund sentiment around the holdings as of Q1 2022, which was gauged from Insider Monkey’s database of 900+ elite hedge funds. 

10. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Lately, Redditors are actively trading Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS). Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is an Ohio-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, Horsefly delivery drones, and telematics software systems. The United States Parcel Service said on July 20 that it plans to purchase more than 34,500 commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over the next two years, which is a positive catalyst for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS). The stock climbed about 8% on this announcement. 

On May 16, ​​DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky reiterated a Neutral rating on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and lowered the price target on the shares to $3 from $5. The company seems to be on-track with its plan to turn things around and even disclosed the purchase orders for the W750, though Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is already on its way to producing more vehicles than ever in the second half of 2022 alone, which might prove to be a challenge, the analyst told investors in a research note. He added that Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) also has possible revenue upside compared to his model from its Aviation division.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 11 funds were bullish on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) at the end of Q1 2022, with collective stakes worth $21.85 million, up from 9 funds the prior quarter worth $8.2 million. D E Shaw is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 1.85 million shares worth $9.3 million. 

Like AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), and Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV), Redditors are backing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in August. 

9. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is a Virginia-based company that specializes in business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud services. Redditors are flocking to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), which is a meme stock that has gained about 65% in the last month as of August 4. On August 3, the stock jumped 12.7% as Bitcoin climbed 2.3% to $23,510, since the company holds about 130,000 Bitcoin on its balance sheet. 

On August 3, Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi reiterated a Buy recommendation on MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) but lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $372 from $453. The analyst said the core value driver for the company remains its Bitcoin holdings, which rose again this quarter. Given his view that BTC will gain over time, he cannot help but be bullish on the stock. 

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 14 hedge funds were long MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) at the end of Q1 2022, with combined stakes exceeding $85 million, compared to 16 funds in the earlier quarter holding stakes in the company worth $62.3 million. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies held a notable position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), comprising 86,300 shares valued at about $42 million. 

Here is what Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund has to say about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

“MicroStrategy Incorporated was among the top contributors to performance. MicroStrategy is a global leader in enterprise analytics software and services. MicroStrategy’s core software platform provides customers with visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features and custom applications to help with complex business questions. Today, MicroStrategy has over 4,000 customers worldwide. In August 2020, MicroStrategy decided to make bitcoin its preferred reserve currency. To date, MicroStrategy has purchased over 90,000 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $2.17 bi11 ion and an average price of over $23,985 per bitcoin. Going forward, MicroStrategy plans to use excess cash generated by its core business to purchase additional bitcoin.

Shares of MicroStrategy outperformed in the first quarter due to the appreciation of the company’s bitcoin asset, as the price of bitcoin relative to the U.S. dollar rose materially in the quarter. This bitcoin appreciation was driven by concerns about U.S. dollar inflation as well as other public companies deciding to acquire bitcoin to diversify reserve assets. MicroStrategy is establishing itself as a thought leader in the bitcoin space, and the company hosted an event at its February user conference to help other organizations understand the benefits of bitcoin as a reserve asset. MicroStrategy’s core software business is also benefiting from its status as a leader in the bitcoin space, with the increased public attention aiding MicroStrategy’s recruitment and marketing efforts as the software business continues to transition to a cloud-based subscription model.”

8. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) generated major buzz on the back of its merger with a SPAC in the beginning of 2021. The stock is gaining popularity among Redditors lately. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) operates as an electric vehicle manufacturer and it is headquartered in Newark, California. The company ​​reported a revenue of $97 million in Q2 and deliveries of 679 vehicles. Additionally, Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) announced solid demand for Lucid Air, with reservations of over 37,000 units. These reservations represent potential sales of about $3.5 billion. However, the company slashed its 2022 production outlook to 6,000-7,000 vehicles, compared to the earlier production guidance of 12,000-14,000 units.

On May 9, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli reaffirmed a Buy rating on Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) but lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $36 from $45. There were no big surprises in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)’s Q1 results and the company posted a "fairly encouraging update," the analyst told investors in a research note.

According to Insider Monkey's data, 16 hedge funds were long Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) at the conclusion of Q1 2022, with combined stakes worth $159 million, up from 14 funds in the previous quarter, holding stakes in the company valued at $149 million. 

7. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is one of the most popular meme stocks of 2021, and Redditors are once again pouring into the company. There was a lot of buzz in the Reddit community about Cliff Asness’ short position on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and the hedge fund manager’s ‘arrogant’ comments about retail investors, and many Redditors want to prove him wrong. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) owns and operates theaters in the United States and Europe. 

In Q2 2022, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) posted a loss per share of $0.20, ahead of consensus estimates by $0.03. Revenue over the period climbed 162.3% year over year to $1.16 billion but missed Wall Street forecasts by $20 million. The attendance in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s theaters during Q2 was 59,129 versus 39,075 in the last quarter. 

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet on July 7 lowered the price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to $5 from $6 and reiterated a Sell rating on the shares, citing recession fears that are hammering most advertising and entertainment stocks. Recession risks are "usually most acute for firms with high ad exposure and lower levels of contractual revenue," contended the analyst. 

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, D E Shaw held the leading stake in the company, consisting of 11.60 million shares worth $286 million. Overall, 16 hedge funds were long AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) at the end of March 2022, with combined stakes worth $407.4 million, compared to 17 funds a quarter ago worth $328 million. 

Here is what Bronte Capital Amalthea Fund has to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“We are short, in small quantities, almost all the meme stocks. The aggregate “meme stock” position is a few percent, though no individual position is large. We will not name any of these positions other than AMC and Gamestop, the two most iconic meme stocks and the objects of the largest short squeezes in February 2020. Note the positions are small, but they are indicative of what is going on. AMC is an over-levered chain of movie theaters in America with (broadly speaking) slightly less attendance every year. Both these companies raised enough money that bankruptcy is not an immediately likely outcome. (Both would have gone bankrupt except for the willingness of largely retail investors to provide them with much more cash.) Both have bad financial results.”

6. Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is an American manufacturer of electrified delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles, and pickups. In late 2021, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) was one of the most discussed EV growth stocks on Reddit after it became public via a SPAC merger. Lately, Redditors have been pouring into Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) once again. The company announced on July 14 that it has won a contract with the U.S. Army to supply an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration of its adaptive capacity in operational and special case environments. Similarly, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) recently delivered its multi-purpose platform to NASA for transportation vehicles to drop astronauts to the Artemis launch site for space missions. 

On July 14, R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) and lowered the price target on the shares to $17 from $20. The company reported an EV fleet purchase agreement with Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,000 vehicles and this contract was valued at approximately $300 million, the analyst told investors. The slashed price target factors in the higher share count, and the analyst also reduced Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s 2023 revenue estimate to $700 million to account for the low end of management's guidance of 14,000-16,000 deliveries for 2023.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 19 funds reported owning stakes worth $9.8 million in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) at the end of the first quarter of 2022, up from 18 funds in the earlier quarter, holding stakes in the company amounting to $29 million. 

In addition to AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), and Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV), Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is one of the stocks on the radar of Reddit’s WallStreetBets community.

 

Click to continue reading and see AMTD Digital and 4 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August.

Suggested articles:

 

Disclosure: None. AMTD Digital and 9 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • AMTD Digital: How a small Hong Kong firm's shares soared

    The meteoric rise of AMTD Digital's shares has been likened to the so-called "meme stock" phenomenon.

  • Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 0.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks Mixed, July Jobs, Virgin Galactic, AMC and Apes - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures waver ahead of July nonfarm payrolls report; Virgin Galactic shares fall on further commercial space flight delays; AMC Entertainment issues "Ape" dividend.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • UPDATE 1-Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge

    Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms. The company's market capitalization closed above $300 billion in a 128% jump on Tuesday, reminding investors of the meme stock mania last year that drove record rallies in shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC. "It sure looks a lot like a pump-and-dump," Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, said, adding that it does not have a position in AMTD Digital.

  • US stock futures sink after red-hot jobs report, yields jump

    Stocks in the U.S. fell in premarket trading after a hotter-than-expected report on hiring suggested the Federal Reserve will have to stay aggressive in its efforts to fight inflation. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1% after being slightly higher just before the Labor Department released its latest employment figures, which showed a gain of 528,000 jobs, compared with an expectation for a gain of 250,000 jobs. Yields had been pulling back in expectations the Fed could ease up somewhat on the pace of rate hikes as the U.S. economy slowed, giving a boost to the stock market.

  • Li Ka-shing Is Cutting Ties With AMTD After Wild 14,000% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s most successful investors is cutting ties with the parent of AMTD Digital Inc., whose 14,000% stock-market rally in a matter of weeks has raised eyebrows across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBillionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Gro

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing always certain in the stock market, it

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • Coinbase Has Rallied 90% This Week. It Could Be Another GameStop Moment.

    Investors likely are witnessing a 'short squeeze' that is driving Coinbase stock higher, a phenomenon that characterized the 'meme stock' frenzy of 2021.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August

    In much of the world, it's time to try to beat the heat and stay cool, and for the stock market, it is typically a relatively sleepy period as earnings season winds down and many investment managers are enjoying vacations before the fall kicks into gear. It's a great time for investors to sit in the shade, take a look at their portfolios, and consider boosting their income by adding some new dividend stocks into the mix. Legendary investor Peter Lynch, who outperformed the broader market for years as the manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund, championed the idea that investors should invest in what they know and buy stocks of companies that they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

    On several occasions Warren Buffett has used an analogy that, when I first heard it, completely changed the way I approached investing. When asked about his methods for finding high-quality stocks, he describes a basketball coach walking down the street looking for potential players to recruit. Great basketball players have attributes such as dexterity, quickness, coordination, and high vertical jumps.