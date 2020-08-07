    Advertisement

    Amtech: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $72,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

    The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in September, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $13 million to $15 million.

    Amtech shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.