Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Amtech Systems Carry?

As you can see below, Amtech Systems had US$4.70m of debt at December 2021, down from US$5.09m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$32.2m in cash, leading to a US$27.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Amtech Systems' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amtech Systems had liabilities of US$20.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$15.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$32.2m and US$25.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$21.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Amtech Systems has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Amtech Systems has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Amtech Systems turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$4.0m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amtech Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Amtech Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Amtech Systems saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Amtech Systems has net cash of US$27.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Amtech Systems's use of debt. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Amtech Systems insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

