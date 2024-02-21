Amtrak bus driver dies on I-80 in Sierra Nevada mountains while transporting passengers, CHP says

An Amtrak bus driver carrying passengers on Interstate 80’s Donner Pass died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called just after 9:10 a.m. to reports of a bus parked near the right shoulder of westbound I-80 and the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, according to the CHP’s incident log.

The bus driver had pulled over to a snowbank and suffered a medical emergency, said Officer Carlos Perez, a spokesman for the CHP’s Truckee office.

The Truckee Fire Protection District was called to the scene and began to render medical aid. The man was pronounced dead, Perez said.

No passengers were injured and they were evacuated from the bus, Perez said. They were waiting for another bus to come and pick them up, he said.

An Amtrak spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.