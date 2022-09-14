Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown

WASHINGTON — Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.

The commuter rail service's heavily used Northeast Corridor will largely be spared of the cancelations, Amtrak said, and its high-speed Acela trips will remain on schedule. Amtrak also canceled several state-supported services for Thursday evening.

Although Amtrak is not a party in the labor dispute and doesn't carry freight, the move is more fallout from lingering disagreements between freight rail unions and railroad companies before a looming negotiating deadline Friday.

At 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, a federally mandated "cooling off" period ends, which would open the door for about 115,000 freight rail workers in unions to walk off the job or for companies to shut out employees. Amtrak said it will only operate commuter trains this week that have enough time to reach their final destinations by the deadline.

A coalition representing six of the largest freight rail companies have reached agreements with 10 of 12 rail worker unions. But the two largest unions representing conductors and engineers have held back support over concerns about working conditions and strict attendance policies.

A national strike from railroad workers could jeopardize the shipment of retail products, critical goods and raw materials while inflation is already high, a scenario the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said would be an "economic disaster."

President Joe Biden has gotten directly involved, making direct phone calls to urge both sides to find agreement. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met Wednesday with rail company executive and union leaders in Washington to help facilitate talks.

A Labor Department spokeswoman said both parties are negotiating in "good faith" and have "committed to staying at the table today.”

Amtrak officials said they will notify affected customers to offer refunds or reschedule canceled trips to another travel date, covering the difference in fares for all departures through Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amtrak cancels long-distance train with freight rail strike looming