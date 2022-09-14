Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.

The commuter rail service's heavily used Northeast Corridor will largely be spared of the cancelations, Amtrak said, and its high-speed Acela trips will remain on schedule. Amtrak also canceled several state-supported services for Thursday evening.

Although Amtrak is not a party in the labor dispute and doesn't carry freight, the move is more fallout from lingering disagreements between freight rail unions and railroad companies before a looming negotiating deadline Friday.

At 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, a federally mandated "cooling off" period ends, which would open the door for about 115,000 freight rail workers in unions to walk off the job or for companies to shut out employees. Amtrak said it will only operate commuter trains this week that have enough time to reach their final destinations by the deadline.

More: Pressure mounts on Biden to avert freight rail strike as union deadline looms

Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.

A coalition representing six of the largest freight rail companies have reached agreements with 10 of 12 rail worker unions. But the two largest unions representing conductors and engineers have held back support over concerns about working conditions and strict attendance policies.

A national strike from railroad workers could jeopardize the shipment of retail products, critical goods and raw materials while inflation is already high, a scenario the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said would be an "economic disaster."

More: Looming railroad strike could be 'economic disaster,' impacting consumers from all angles

President Joe Biden has gotten directly involved, making direct phone calls to urge both sides to find agreement. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met Wednesday with rail company executive and union leaders in Washington to help facilitate talks.

A Labor Department spokeswoman said both parties are negotiating in "good faith" and  have "committed to staying at the table today.”

Amtrak officials said they will notify affected customers to offer refunds or reschedule canceled trips to another travel date, covering the difference in fares for all departures through Oct. 31.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amtrak cancels long-distance train with freight rail strike looming

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash

    A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said. The National Transportation Safety Board released new documents Tuesday saying the driver of the 2021 Model 3 sedan had learned several hours before the Sept. 13, 2021, crash that he had lost a scholarship at Florida International University. The driver's friends and family told investigators that he didn't seem unusually perturbed about the scholarship, according to the NTSB report.

  • Some Amtrak trips could be canceled starting Friday amid worker strike

    Amtrak has already suspended two long-distance trains out of Seattle and Portland.

  • Amtrak cancels trains as freight strike looms

    The Amtrak Silver Star line to Miami out of New York City was cancelled Thursday in anticipation of a possible nationwide rail strike at the end of the week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. (Sept. 14) (AP Video: Joseph B. Frederick)

  • Tri-West's Audrey Lowry — No. 2 2024 recruit — commits to national champ Oklahoma softball

    Tri-West pitcher Audrey Lowry has committed to two-time defending national champion Oklahoma, the nationally ranked ace announced Monday afternoon.

  • Freight rail unions stand firm on demands as strike looms at BNSF, other carriers

    “They said we were heroes for moving this country — right up until the contract. Then we weren’t heroes no more. We were nothing,” says Chris Bond, a rail engineer for BNSF.

  • Rabies Alert Issued After Raccoon is Brought Into North Dakota Bar

    That's one happy hour guest that won't be welcomed back.

  • Oklahoma State, Texas debut in Joel Klatt’s top 10 after week 2. Where does Oklahoma rank?

    After a crazy week two, how did Fox Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt's top 10 shake out?

  • Amtrak to begin cancelling some long-distance trains Tuesday

    U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will cancel trips on three long-distance routes starting Tuesday because of a potential freight rail strike later this week, and could be forced to cancel other trains. Amtrak said it will begin suspending service for the Southwest Chief route from Chicago to Los Angeles, the Empire Builder route from Chicago to Seattle, the California Zephyr route from Chicago to San Francisco, and the Los Angeles to San Antonio portion of the Texas Eagle route starting Tuesday. "While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week," Amtrak said in a statement Monday.

  • Some Amtrak, commuter lines to shutter if freight rail network shuts down

    Many commuter rail networks, and Amtrak's long distance lines, wholly or partially operate on tracks owned by freight rail companies, which would become inoperable in the event of a freight rail strike.

  • Officer Caught in Alleged Homophobic, Vulgar Rant Toward Student

    The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee is investigating one of its resource officers for his alleged language when confronting a student at a local school.

  • Buccaneers-Cowboys reportedly generates TV audience of 18.59 million

    The numbers for the first Sunday night game of the season are in. And the results are a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, the 18.59 million figure (as posted at TVSeriesFinale.com) exceeds the viewership from last year’s Bears-Rams contest on the first Sunday night of the season. That game had 17.6 million [more]

  • Russian funding claims spice up Italian election

    U.S. claims that Russia has given at least $300 million to political parties in more than two dozen countries sent a jolt through Italy's election campaign on Wednesday, with right-wing leaders denying they had received clandestine cash. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday released a summary of a recent U.S. intelligence review of Russian efforts to influence foreign politics, including support for unnamed far-right nationalist parties. Although it did not detail the countries concerned, the report revived long-standing and repeatedly denied suspicions that some Italian parties have received funding from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Amtrak Cancels Long-Distance Trains as Rail-Strike Deadline Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains starting Thursday as White House-led talks between freight-rail companies and unions continued in a race to avoid a rail-system shutdown Friday. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down M

  • A respiratory virus is landing children in the hospital, CDC warns. What’s EV-D68?

    Health care providers across the U.S. reported an uptick in cases.

  • It's terminal

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields and interest rate futures' pricing of the Fed's terminal rate dominate world markets, and a batch of key economic data from Japan, Australia and South Korea is unlikely to change that in Asia on Thursday. Before Tuesday's U.S. inflation data, the market debate was whether the Fed will raise rates next week by 50 or 75 basis points. FX markets are on heightened intervention alert from Japan after the BOJ checked market rates with banks on Wednesday, a potential prelude to direct yen-buying intervention.

  • Voices: The hilarious irony of the Mike Lindell FBI drama

    This whole conspiracy is like Watergate if it happened in the movie Idiocracy

  • China Is Stuck With Its Zero-Covid Policy Because of Weak Vaccines

    China’s government, and vigorous pharmaceutical industry, have set their minds to playing catch-up with more effective vaccines.

  • The Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Had a 'Radical' Vision for His City. The Water Crisis May Have Put It Out of Reach

    Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba promised to make Jackson, Miss. the most radical city in the world

  • Tucker Carlson Tries Out a New Name for the Capitol Riot

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday sought to gloss over the deadly Capitol insurrection spurred by a would-be authoritarian’s election lies by calling it an “election justice protest.”The conspiracy-friendly, rioter-defending host’s diatribe fell in line with his past inflammatory commentary on the topic, with him claiming members of the GOP didn’t put up enough of a resistance following Jan. 6.“This is a full-blown political purge,” Carlson complained after detailing the Department of Justice’s e

  • Public raises over $200k to pay off ‘fine’ teenager was given for killing her suspected rapist

    Pieper Lewis recieved probation and a deferred judgement for stabbing her alleged trafficker to death in 2020