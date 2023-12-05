Amtrak cancels all trains between Seattle and Portland after landslide blocks tracks

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
1

Amtrak has canceled all train service between Seattle and Portland through Thursday over a landslide blocking the tracks.

Amtrak put out the alert around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. This is part of a larger BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium triggered by the landslide.

Service between Seattle and Portland will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. For anyone who had a reservation for Tuesday or Wednesday, additional charges will be waived for customers who need to reserve a new date for their travel. You can make those arrangements by calling Amtrak’s reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Rainy weather has brought flooding and landslides to areas across Western Washington on Tuesday. A separate landslide blocked a part of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Seattle earlier in the day.

Recommended Stories