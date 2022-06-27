Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck

Dylan Stableford and Christopher Wilson
·1 min read
(Dax McDonald via Twitter)
(Dax McDonald via Twitter)

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in rural Missouri Monday afternoon after striking a dump truck at a public crossing, officials said.

According to Amtrak, there were 243 passengers on board the Southwest Chief Train 4 when several cars derailed near Mendon, Mo., about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Emergency responders worked to extricate passengers trapped inside, according to scanner audio. There were multiple injuries reported but no immediate word of fatalities.

Passengers were bussed to a nearby high school and medivac helicopters were requested.

Three passengers were being taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., a hospital spokesman told the Associated Press. He did not have information on their conditions.

One passenger posted photos to Twitter showing passengers climbing out of tipped over train cars and what appeared to be the remnants of the truck laying alongside the tracks.

Another passenger posted live video to Facebook showing passengers on top of the cars moments after the derailment.

The incident comes a day after an Amtrak train with 85 people on board collided with a vehicle at a private crossing in Brentwood, Calif., killing three people and leaving two others seriously injured. No passengers were injured in Sunday’s collision.

Recommended Stories

  • Scenes of Horror as Putin Hits Mall With ‘1,000 People’ Inside

    Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia fired a series of rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, raising fears that Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian structures regardless of the loss of life.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there were more than a thousand civilians inside the shopping mall and the casualties to come might bring even more shock and horror to Ukrainian people already confronting so much deat

  • Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

    The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • U.S. abortion ruling ignites legal battles over state bans

    Battles over abortion shifted to state courts on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide, as a judge blocked a statewide ban in Louisiana and clinics in Idaho, Kentucky and Texas sued seeking similar relief. The four are among the 13 states with "trigger laws" designed to ban or severely restrict abortions once the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a right to the procedure, as it was on Friday. In Louisiana, abortion services that had been halted since Friday began resuming after Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso on Monday issued a temporary restraining order https://tmsnrt.rs/3OEBEbG blocking the state from carrying out its ban.

  • Nurse reacts to footage of dad ‘stealing’ diapers from hospital: ‘Literally illegal’

    Her video is shocking parents all across TikTok.

  • Entire Amtrak Train ‘Topples Over’ in Missouri Derailment

    Facebook/Rob NightingaleAn Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on Monday appeared to be a “mass casualty event,” a passenger told The Daily Beast as he was being shuttled away from the scene on a school bus provided by authorities.Reached by phone, Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he was uninjured and that the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed after it hit a truck.“They’ve got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction,” a shaken Goulet sai

  • Sha'Carri Richardson calls out media after U.S. championships struggles

    After a challenging week at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, where she failed to qualify for the world championships, standout sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson spoke to reporters for the first time Sunday afternoon. Instead of fielding questions, she made a 36-second statement requesting "respect" from the media. "Just talk about the weekend as a whole," a reporter said at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at S African nightclub

    South African authorities were seeking answers Monday after 21 underage teenagers reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. Police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe said the investigation into the deaths at the Enyobeni Tavern in the city of East London in Eastern Cape province was ongoing and no cause of the deaths had yet been established. Cele said the toxicology tests might take “a lot of time.”

  • ‘You’re disgusting!’: Prince William shouts at photographer who ‘stalked’ his children

    The Royal family has become embroiled in a row with YouTube after a video was published showing the Duke of Cambridge shouting at a photographer.

  • Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law

    South Dakota's trigger law was passed in 2005 and does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

  • Report: Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended by 6 months, court date set for Friday

    The Phoenix Mercury star finally has a court date but will be reportedly detained in Russia for at least another six months.

  • Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son reverses pricey Lamborghini into parked BMW

    Ben Affleck's son Samuel, 10, is "fine" after a very close call in a Lamborghini. Ben and Jennifer Lopez were there as it played out.

  • Wimbledon player comes to aid of fainting ballboy with candy

    Quick reactions are a hallmark of being a professional tennis player, and Jodie Burrage showed the Wimbledon crowd she could respond to adversity quickly. “I just tried to help him out as much as possible.”

  • Kaley Cuoco on how her relationship with alcohol is different in her 30s: 'My tolerance has changed and I'm OK with that'

    The 36-year-old actress says she's learned how to imbibe without feeling run down the morning after.

  • Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson, Jazmine Sullivan speak out during politically charged BET Awards: 'F*** you, Supreme Court'

    Many celebrities used their time onstage to voice their outrage, but none were as bold or blunt as Janelle Monáe.

  • Israel loosens abortion regulations in response to Roe

    Israel on Monday eased its regulations on abortion access in what the country’s health minister said was a response to last week's “sad” U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The new rules, approved by a parliamentary committee, grant women access to abortion pills through the country’s universal health system and remove a longstanding requirement that women appear physically before a special committee before they are permitted to terminate a pregnancy. The decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

  • Drew Barrymore Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Stunning Swimsuit Instagram

    'The Drew Barrymore Show' host Drew Barrymore posted an Instagram of herself wearing a swimsuit. Fans of the former actress and now-daytime TV show host commented on her summer look.

  • Kanye West emerges from 'hiatus' with surprise, Kardashian-referencing speech at BET Awards

    West's speech honoring friend Diddy had many sweet and sincere moments, but the line that got the most attention was a cheeky mention of his ex.

  • Injuries Reported After Amtrak Train Derails in Missouri

    Multiple people were injured after a train struck a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri, on Monday, June 27, Amtrak said.The train, carrying approximately 243 passengers, collided with the truck at a public crossing at around 1:42 pm, according to Amtrak. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.Rescue efforts were ongoing on Monday afternoon, Amtrak said. Credit: Rob Nightingale via Storyful

  • The Supreme Court prompts the question: Who gets rights in America?

    Amy Martin was 14 years old when Roe v. Wade was decided, establishing a right to abortion that she took for granted for nearly five decades. Martin was 56 when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, a right she took advantage of when she married her partner of 30 years last year. And when the court overturned that first decision on Friday, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing in his opinion that the court should next reexamine cases granting LGBTQ rights, Martin found herself se

  • New York judge rules law allowing non-citizens to vote is unconstitutional

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York state judge struck down a new law on Monday that gave hundreds of thousands of non-citizen residents of New York City the right to vote in municipal elections. Judge Ralph Porzio, of New York State Supreme Court for Staten Island, ruled the law violated the state constitution, which says that "[e]very citizen" is entitled to vote. The City Council, controlled by Democrats, passed the law last December, and it went into effect after both Mayor Bill de Blasio and his successor in January, Eric Adams, declined to either sign it or veto it.