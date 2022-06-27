Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck

(Dax McDonald via Twitter)

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in rural Missouri Monday afternoon after striking a dump truck at a public crossing, officials said.

According to Amtrak , there were 243 passengers on board the Southwest Chief Train 4 when several cars derailed near Mendon, Mo., about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Emergency responders worked to extricate passengers trapped inside, according to scanner audio. There were multiple injuries reported but no immediate word of fatalities.

Passengers were bussed to a nearby high school and medivac helicopters were requested.

Three passengers were being taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., a hospital spokesman told the Associated Press. He did not have information on their conditions.

One passenger posted photos to Twitter showing passengers climbing out of tipped over train cars and what appeared to be the remnants of the truck laying alongside the tracks.

Another passenger posted live video to Facebook showing passengers on top of the cars moments after the derailment.