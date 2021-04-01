Amtrak map shows potential new routes after Biden unveils infrastructure plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As President Biden unveils a major new infrastructure plan, Amtrak is offering a look at the service expansion it could fund.

Biden on Wednesday announced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to rebuild America's infrastructure and would include $80 billion for Amtrak. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn hailed the plan as "what this nation has been waiting for," adding the company seeks to "rebuild and improve" its network and "expand our service to more of America."

To offer a sense of what this might look like, Amtrak released a map showing what it could be able to accomplish with the $80 billion in funding in the plan, Business Insider reports. It's looking to potentially add over 30 new routes, and the map shows potential enhanced services, as well. Amtrak said it hopes to "expand or improve rail service for 20 million more riders" and extend rail service "to up to 160 new communities across the nation." Check out the map below.

More stories from theweek.com
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers
Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you
The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

Recommended Stories

  • Here's what's in President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a $2 trillion economic recovery plan on Wednesday afternoon, which includes raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to help pay for a massive overhaul of America's infrastructure.

  • Breaking down Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith breaks down the details of Biden's infrastructure plan.

  • Amtrak vows grand expansion under Biden's infrastructure plan. Check the proposed routes

    Amtrak late Wednesday released a proposed map of new and expanded service if it can land the $80 billion proposed by President Joe Biden.

  • Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case

    Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday they have offered a plea deal to two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations in New York City following the death of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set a 90-day deadline for lawyers for Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman to accept the government's offer or proceed to trial on charges, including arson conspiracy, that could land them in prison for nearly 50 years. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and defense attorneys for both lawyers declined to comment on the plea negotiations, which have been ongoing for several weeks.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Steven Lorentz is a Canes rookie. But he’s ‘looking more and more like an NHL’er.’

    “I think he’s still got a ways to learn but we like the kid, obviously. He fits what we’re all about.”

  • Tesla is about to reveal how many cars it sold in the first quarter of 2021 - here's what to expect

    Tesla's on track to have another record year, but a brief factory shutdown due to the global microchip shortage could weigh on this quarter.

  • ‘A step backward’: Coca-Cola joins fellow top Atlanta employer Delta in blasting new Georgia voting curbs as undemocratic

    Peach State is home to more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, as well as numerous top-flight sports franchises and numerous educational and other institutions of national import.

  • POWERPUFF GIRLS Casts Professor Utonium

    Ready for Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles as adults? The CW is developing the Powerpuff Girls as a live-action series. The post POWERPUFF GIRLS Casts Professor Utonium appeared first on Nerdist.

  • First Contact Day Is STAR TREK’s Newest Virtual Event

    A new virtual Star Trek convention is beaming down to Earth once more, as Paramount has announced Star Trek: First Contact Day event on April 5. The post First Contact Day Is STAR TREK’s Newest Virtual Event appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Downtown Minneapolis loses first large employer in years

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jackie Bradley Jr. thanks 'Red Sox Nation' in touching letter to fans

    Before playing his first game for the Milwaukee Brewers, Jackie Bradley Jr. wrote a touching letter to Boston Red Sox fans thanking them for eight years of support.

  • Family speaks out after man killed outside prison 1 hour after release

    The Philadelphia Department of Prisons says it's implementing a number of safety initiatives after a man was shot and killed one hour after he was released from prison earlier this month.

  • Johnathon Schaech 'Had to Explain' His 12-Day Marriage to Jana Kramer to His 7-Year-Old Son

    "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother," the actor wrote on Twitter

  • Iowa Democrat Rita Hart drops election challenge for House seat

    Democrat Rita Hart dropped her challenge on Wednesday against Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' razor-thin victory in an Iowa House race.Why it matters: Hart's withdrawal comes after she faced growing skepticism from Democrats about her push to overturn the certified results of the race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, a contest she lost by six votes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She had called for the U.S. House to overturn the race and investigate after claiming that some ballots weren't examined in a recount.Republicans held a sustained campaign opposing the Committee on House Administration's review of the November election, Politico reports. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "dismiss this partisan contest." What she's saying: "I wish Mariannette Miller-Meeks all the best as she serves the people of this great state as Congresswoman. This has been a difficult process for all of those involved and it's incredibly important that we work together to reform the system so this does not happen again in the future," Hart said in a statement."Running to represent the people of Iowa's Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she said.Committee on House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) responded to Hart withdrawing her contest in a statement: “There being no contestant, there is no longer a contest, and the Committee will, accordingly, recommend that the whole House dispose of the contest and adopt a dismissal resolution reported out by the Committee."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push

    President Joe Biden's first Cabinet meeting will be used to promote his new infrastructure plan, but the gathering will look very different from those held by his predecessor. Also, the afternoon meeting probably will not include the over-the-top tributes to the chief executive that came to define Cabinet meetings held by President Donald Trump. The timing of the first meeting was deliberate: a week after the full Cabinet was confirmed and a day after Biden released his infrastructure plan, which will likely dominate Washington through the summer and shape next year’s midterm elections.

  • Women's Final Four 2021: Updated bracket with top players

    Which team will cut down the nets in San Antonio at the women's Final Four? Here's a look at the schedule and top players.

  • Glastonbury, Eurovision, or the theatre? The May 22 culture clash will paralyse the nation

    After a long, trying year of limited activities at home, we can finally swap sourdough, Duolingo, Zoom quizzes and Netflix for a mind-blowing number of live entertainment options. There are new films out - in cinemas! - plus West End musicals, David Hockney, opera, ballet and jazz. As if that wasn’t action-packed enough, add in the bizarrely tone-deaf decision by Glastonbury organisers to hold a live-streamed version of their festival on Saturday May 22 - the first weekend when these arts institutions might hope to resume their in-person activities, following the May 17 date (step three) on the Government roadmap. Now, not only do smaller music venues, in particular, have to contend with ensuring that visitors feel safe to return, and putting in place social distancing and other measures, but they also have to lure people away from Glastonbury’s starry line-up - which includes Coldplay, Damon Albarn and Haim - and the ease of catching it from your sofa. Of course, many music fans would say that there’s no contest between watching bands on a small screen at home and actually being in a club, seeing performers live, and revelling in the atmosphere of the energetic crowd around you. (Albeit safely spaced.) Nevertheless, it’s an extra option that we really didn’t need for this weekend of, yes, liberation, but also one that presents the paralysing dilemma of hundreds of choices, when for many of us, life has been whittled down to simply “Walk now” or “Walk later”. Not to mention May 22 is also the Eurovision grand final, offering yet another tantalising reason to stay glued to a screen.

  • Police officers sue Donald Trump for injuries resulting from Capitol riot

    Lawsuit seeks damages for ‘physical and emotional injuries caused by Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot’ on 6 January Donald Trump in New York City on 9 March 2021. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Two US Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the deadly 6 January insurrection and saying he was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result. James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in US district court for the District of Columbia seeking damages of at least $75,000 each. “This is a complaint for damages by US Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendant Donald Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his followers trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the lawsuit said. Trump has denied responsibility for the rioting, which left five people dead, including a police officer. His office did not immediately return a call for comment on the lawsuit. Before the January insurrection occurred, Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the US Capitol building during a rally in Washington held on the same day. The former president was impeached, for a historic second time in his presidency, over his incitement of the insurrection – but was acquitted by the Senate in a 57 to 43 vote. The lawsuit cites the former Republican president’s conduct before and beyond the November presidential election, which Joe Biden won, including comments in speeches, on Twitter and during presidential debates. It said Trump stoked violence throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and escalated his false assertion that the election was rigged after the election was called for Biden. “During his 2016 campaign, and throughout his presidency, Trump had threatened violence towards his opponents, encouraged his followers to commit acts of violence, and condoned acts of violence by his followers, including white supremacists and far rightwing hate groups,” it said. The lawsuit also cited Trump’s encouragement to supporters to come to the Capitol on 6 January and so-called “Stop The Steal” campaign in the months after the election, including a tweet on 19 December: “Big protest on DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild.“ The lawsuit states: “Trump’s December 19th tweet about the January 6th rally was taken by many of his supporters as a literal call to arms.” Both officers suffered physical injuries and emotional injuries during the insurrection, according to the complaint. Hemby suffered neck and back injuries and was sprayed with chemicals, and remains in physical therapy, according to the complaint. Blassingame also suffered head and back injuries during the attack and has since experienced depression. “He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts – the sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface,” the complaint states. “He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked; and of surviving where other colleagues did not.” The lawsuit follows other civil lawsuits filed by a handful of Democrats. Eric Swalwell, Democratic congressman and a former impeachment manager in Trump’s second trial, sued over Trump’s conduct during the insurrection. Swalwell’s lawsuit also targets the former president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his son, Donald Trump Jr, as well as extremist groups associated with the riot, alleging violations of the anti-terrorism act. The former president and members of his circle have also been sued by the Democrat Bennie Thompson over alleged violations of a post-civil war statute designed against white supremacist violence by the Ku Klux Klan. The suit is being backed by the civil rights advocacy group the NAACP.

  • Joe Biden pursues his ‘Great Society’ with historic infrastructure proposal

    President’s legacy hangs in the balance of these early days of his tenure