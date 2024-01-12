Amtrak, NJ Transit rail services into New York City suspended due to Amtrak signal issues

Amanda Wallace , NorthJersey.com
Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains are facing suspensions, delays and diversions due to Amtrak signal issues.

At 9:30 a.m. Amtrak posted an advisory to its X page (formerly Twitter) alerting customers that, "Due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice; customers should expect delays."

The Amtrak delays have also impacted New Jersey Transit, which posted on X around 10 a.m., "Rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak signal issues."

As of 10:15 a.m., NJ Transit suspensions and diversions include:

  • Northeast Corridor service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station New York

  • North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended between Long Branch and Penn Station New York

  • Raritan Valley Line service is suspended between High Bridge/Raritan and Penn Station New York

  • Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St-NY and NJ Transit bus and private carriers, according to the NJ Transit website.

Customers should keep an eye on the Amtrak Northeast and NJ Transit X pages for real time updates as this situation progresses.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amtrak, NJ Transit rail services suspended due to signal issues

