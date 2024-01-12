Amtrak, NJ Transit rail services into New York City suspended due to Amtrak signal issues

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains are facing suspensions, delays and diversions due to Amtrak signal issues.

At 9:30 a.m. Amtrak posted an advisory to its X page (formerly Twitter) alerting customers that, "Due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice; customers should expect delays."

The Amtrak delays have also impacted New Jersey Transit, which posted on X around 10 a.m., "Rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station New York due to Amtrak signal issues."

Flooding: New Jersey braces for more rain, wind on Friday night while still dealing with flood waters

As of 10:15 a.m., NJ Transit suspensions and diversions include:

Northeast Corridor service is suspended between Trenton and Penn Station New York

North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended between Long Branch and Penn Station New York

Raritan Valley Line service is suspended between High Bridge/Raritan and Penn Station New York

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St-NY and NJ Transit bus and private carriers, according to the NJ Transit website.

Transportation: NJ bill to reduce roadway fatalities pulled amid criticism over last-minute amendments

Customers should keep an eye on the Amtrak Northeast and NJ Transit X pages for real time updates as this situation progresses.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amtrak, NJ Transit rail services suspended due to signal issues