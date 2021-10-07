Amtrak passenger describes Montana derailment

NY Daily News

A heartless driver rear-ended an e-bike rider on the Belt Parkway in Queens early Wednesday — and then ran off with his four passengers, leaving the victim to die, police said. The driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger struck the e-bike rider from behind, throwing him from his bike, in the center lane of the parkway near exit 18 by the Aqueduct Racetrack in Ozone Park about 12:55 a.m., cops said. The ...