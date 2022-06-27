At least 3 people were killed, 50 injured after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Missouri after hitting a dump truck

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

At least three people were killed and 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon in Missouri.

The Amtrak train was carrying around 243 passengers and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.

Posts on social media showed train cars flipped over on their side with passengers climbing out.

At least three people were killed after an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a crossing in Missouri on Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Two of the fatalities were passengers on the train and one was on the truck, according to Justin Dunn, a public information officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident, Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service, told CNN.

The train was traveling through Mendon, Missouri, and derailed around 12:42 p.m. local time, knocking multiple cars and locomotives off the tracks, the company confirmed to Insider.

"It's a bad scene," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told KCTV5.

All passengers — both injured and uninjured — have since been transported from the scene, Dunn said during a press conference shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

A spokesperson from University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, told Insider that the hospital was treating three patients, but declined to share their conditions.

Photos and videos shared on social media appeared to show multiple train cars flipped on their side as passengers climbed out.

The train, Southwest Chief Train 4, had around 243 passengers and 12 crew members aboard and was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the truck at a public crossing.

Eight train cars and two locomotives were derailed, Amtrak said.

One passenger, Ron Goulet, told the Daily Beast he saw multiple people being taken away by paramedics.

"There are no doubt people still trapped on that train," Goulet told the Daily Beast. "They're starting to cut it apart now."

In a Facebook live posted by Rob Nightingale, an out-of-breath passenger sits on the side of a flipped-over train car.

"Looks like I'm going to be late to Chicago," he says.

Photos on Twitter from another passenger appear to show riders helping someone out of a train window while others stand on top of the flipped-over train cars or off to the side.

Dax McDonald wrote on Twitter that passengers were bussed to the nearby Northwestern High School.

"So thankful for the people here," he said, adding he was safe in Mendon, Missouri. "This town pulled together to help everyone"

People with questions about family or friends who were aboard the train should call 800-523-9101, Amtrak said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

