Amtrak Passenger Train Partially Derails in Ventura County, California

Several Amtrak passenger train cars derailed after the train collided with a water truck in Moorpark, California, on June 28, the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) said.

Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 14 was traveling between Los Angeles and Seattle when it struck the vehicle in Ventura County and suffered a partial derailment. Amtrak told local media that the train was carrying 198 passengers. Three of the train’s seven cars derailed and “a small fire was extinguished by [firefighters] on arrival,” the VCFD said.

Eight injured victims were transported to the hospital, according to the department.

Photos and video from the scene show the damaged train cars in Ventura County on Wednesday afternoon.

Police set up a reunification point in Moorpark for passengers to reunite with their loved ones. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful