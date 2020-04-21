Amtrak relaxes its refund rules in the face of coronavirus

The schedule for Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner has been cut. (Allen J. Schaben/Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Here’s good news if you have or make Amtrak reservations before May 31: If you decide to cancel your ticket and want a refund, you can get one. The only catch: You must call.

The number is (800) 872-7245 (USA-RAIL). The refund cannot be completed on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app.

Amtrak is also waiving change fees for reservations before the end of May. Reservations may be modified by phone, Amtrak.com or the app.

Coronavirus has hit the passenger railroad company hard. Amtrak’s ridership has dropped about 95%, said Olivia Irvin, Amtrak media relations, and some service has been cut, including the high-speed Acela trains between Boston and Washington. To see which others are affected, see its service reduction page.

The Pacific Surfliner, the popular coastal train, is operating on a reduced schedule from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. It offers its new schedule on this page.

Amtrak is selling only about half its seats on every train so passengers can follow social distancing guidelines, Irvin said.

Stay-at-home orders are in place in California, although some areas have begun to ease the restrictions. Residents may leave their homes for food, healthcare or to commute to an essential job, the governor’s order says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discouraging nonessential travel and offers guidance on how to evaluate your trip.

The health organization also issued a Level 3 warning on cruise ship travel and the State Department said last month that cruise ship passengers faced an increased risk of coronavirus infection.

The CDC is suggesting would-be cruise passengers defer their trips and self-quarantine for 14 days after their return.





