Amtrak releases map of expanded US rail network it says it can build with $80 billion from Biden's infrastructure plan

Alexandra Ma,Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
amtrak map
The new map made by Amtrak. Amtrak

Amtrak has released a map of an expanded US rail network that it says it can build with $80 billion from President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The light-blue lines represent what would be new services, while the orange lines show services that would be extended.

Amtrak said it could create more than 30 new routes and connect 160 new communities, and expand or improve rail service for some 20 million people.

Biden unveiled his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday, as the first part of a likely $4 trillion plan.

The first part is called the American Jobs Plan, and plans federal spending on infrastructure like roads, bridges, and ports, and on cutting US carbon emissions.

Biden called it a "once-in-a-generation investment in America."

Amtrak said that its proposal would be more energy efficient than people driving or flying, and that it would bring economic benefits to regions.

And it said it would serve the US's growing population and fill in "gaps" left by falling numbers of bus and plane routes.

As a US senator, Biden traveled from Delaware to Washington, DC, every day, earning him the nickname "Amtrak Joe."

Republicans say they will probably vote against any tax increases that would finance the project.

Read the original article on Business Insider

