At least 3 are dead and 'well over' 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana

In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Kimberly Fossen via Associated Press

An Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

A spokesperson told Insider the train was carrying 147 passengers and 13 crew members.

The train had reportedly been running between Seattle and Chicago.

At least three people were killed and 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, CNN and The New York Times reported Saturday evening.

An Amtrak spokesperson told Insider five cars on the Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. MT. There were 147 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the train at the time, the spokesperson said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available," the spokesperson said.

Photos posted on social media showed Amtrak cars laying on their side, off the tracks, as first responders, passengers, and crew members crowded nearby.

The Seattle news station KXLY reported that the train had been running between Seattle and Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

