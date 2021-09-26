Amtrak train derails in Montana, killing three and injuring dozens

Images from the scene showed some carriages on their sides

At least three people have been killed and 50 others injured after a train derailment in the US state of Montana.

Multiple carriages from the Amtrak Empire Builder passenger service came off the tracks at about 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT), near the small town of Joplin.

Amtrak said there were approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard.

Rescuers have been working to evacuate passengers, the company said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.

The train had been travelling from Chicago to Seattle when the incident took place.

Passenger Megan Vandervest, who was heading to see a friend in Seattle, told the New York Times she was woken up by the derailment, which felt like "extreme turbulence on plane."

Images on social media show train cars tipped on their sides and luggage strewn on the ground, with people standing nearby.

In a tweet, state Senator Steve Daines said he was "closely monitoring this situation".

"I am thankful for the first responders already on the scene and praying for the safety of all involved," he added.

Through derailments of Amtrak trains are rare, there have been several derailments in recent years.

In 2018, three people were killed when an Amtrak train travelled on to the wrong track and hit a parked freight train.