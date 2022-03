Train engineer Brandon Bostian was found not guilty on Friday (AP)

An Amtrak engineer accused over a deadly train derailment has been found not guilty.

Brandon Bostian was the man operating the Amtrak Northeast Regional train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015, killing eight people. He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and 238 counts of reckless endangerment. On Friday, a jury acquitted him on all charges.

