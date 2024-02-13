Amtrak train fatally strikes person on track Monday afternoon

(BCN) — A person was struck by a train in Hayward on Monday afternoon and was killed, according to authorities. A spokesperson for Amtrak Police confirmed that a person was struck around 2:20 p.m. after “trespassing on the track” of train #541 from Sacramento to San Jose.

Why did a San Francisco crowd light Waymo’s driverless vehicle on fire?

Though Amtrak could not confirm the condition of the person struck, Alameda County Fire said the collision is being investigated as a fatality. Amtrak said there were no injuries reported to any of the 69 passengers on board or the crew.

Authorities are investigating the collision.

California Highway Patrol responded to the collision as well but could not immediately be reached for comment. Initial reports from CHP suggested the pedestrian was on a bicycle.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.