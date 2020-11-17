Amulet-Backed US Digestive Health Partners with West Chester GI Associates

Expands Presence in the Greater Philadelphia Region

EXTON, Penn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Digestive Health, a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, announced today that it has partnered with West Chester GI Associates (WCGI), a gastroenterology practice in West Chester, PA.

Including its new partnership with WCGI, US Digestive Health oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with 24 locations, 9 ambulatory surgery centers, 85 physicians, 41 advanced practice providers, and more than 500 total employees.

With offices throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia region, US Digestive Health works hand-in-hand with independent gastroenterology partner practices to meet the challenges of a fast-changing healthcare landscape. By providing innovative business management and technology solutions that ease administrative burdens and support their financial success, US Digestive Health allows physicians to stay focused exclusively on delivering great patient care.

"We are very pleased to add WCGI to our expanding family of gastroenterology providers and to grow our presence in our core geography of Pennsylvania," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. "As we grow, our goal stays the same – to create true partnerships with our member practices through transparency, clear and regular communication, and the sharing of our resources to support their success."

"My colleagues and I are excited to partner with a well-established and respected organization like US Digestive Health," said David Neiblum, M.D. "Gaining access to USDH's operational infrastructure will help us manage administrative burdens that can interfere with our ability to focus on patient care in the West Chester area."

Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet commented, "US Digestive Health has set a very high bar for the quality of our affiliated medical groups and WCGI fits right in. WCGI has a very good reputation in the community and is aligned with our vision of maintaining high levels of quality and compliance."

Frank added, "As we look to expand US Digestive Health's footprint across the broader US, we believe we can offer potential future partner practices best-in-class business administration services, clinical excellence, and operational support."

US Digestive Health was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

As the leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing science of digestive health, bringing new insight into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

