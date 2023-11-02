Amusement park giants Cedar Fair and Six Flags to merge in $8B deal, move HQ to NC

In a blockbuster deal, Carowinds amusement park owner Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp announced Thursday they are merging and moving the new company’s headquarters to Charlotte.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags entered into a definitive merger agreement valued at $8 billion, according to a company news release. Cedar Fair is based in Sandusky, Ohio, and Six Flags is in Arlington, Texas.

Carowinds, which straddles the North and South Carolina border, is one of 11 Cedar Fair amusement parks and four water parks in the U.S. and Canada.

The combined company will operate a portfolio of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024, following Six Flags shareholder approval and regulatory approvals. Approval by Cedar Fair unitholders is not required.

