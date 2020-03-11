How amusement parks, Broadway, museums are responding to coronavirus

In the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, highly trafficked spaces like theme parks and tourist destinations are taking extra precautions and even closing their doors.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 110,000 people worldwide, mostly in China.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to every continent except Antarctica.

There are more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with a total of 4,087 global deaths, 28 of which occurred in the United States.

Here's how some museums, attractions and amusement parks are preparing for the potential outbreak.

Museums

The Louvre

The Louvre in Paris is one of the popular tourist hubs that is limiting the number of people in the museum. They are only allowing certain groups, including pre-booked e-tickets and those with free admission into the attraction.

According to their website these measures have been taken to "help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago said it is remaining open, but monitoring the situation and increasing cleaning practices, according to a statement issued to "Good Morning America."

"We are monitoring the situation closely. The safety of our visitors and staff is our first priority and we will continue to update our community as needed," the museum said. "No loans or performances have been affected at this point. The museum has suspended travel to medium and high risk locations (as defined by CDC), and we are encouraging staff to reschedule non-essential international travel."

Attractions

Broadway

The show must go on -- for now. Broadway shows are still happening in full force.

The Broadway League, which is in charge of shows across North America, issued a statement saying they have "significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre."

Amusement Parks

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is operating on its regular schedule with a heightened awareness at the parks.

Disney Theme Parks and Water Parks issued a statement on their FAQ page regarding the virus.

The company cites quick responses to spills and frequent disinfection as some of the ways they are taking precautions: "As part of our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our Cast Members, Guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance. We continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations and the input of our medical teams."

SeaWorld Parks & Resorts Orlando

SeaWorld in Orlando issued a statement to "Good Morning America" as they are open for business but monitoring the situation:

"SeaWorld employs an experienced health and safety team and has protocols in place. We enforce appropriate sanitation standards across our parks. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take recommended steps to ensure the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals are met."

Six Flags

Six Flags theme park is operating on its regular schedule and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have significantly enhanced our sanitation efforts with the primary focus on public areas. We have added more anti-bacterial soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers. We are ensuring guest and employee access to these preventive enhancements throughout all areas of the park, especially in restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas," the company wrote in a statement to "Good Morning America."

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is operating on its regular schedule and said it is reinforcing health and hygiene procedures.

"We are reviewing and enhancing our already aggressive cleaning protocols. And, for the comfort and convenience of our guests, we are increasing the number of hand sanitizer units in our parks. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and be ready to act as needed," the park wrote in a statement to "GMA" via Twitter.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea