AMVAC® Chemical Corporation Selects Archer Malmo as Agency of Record for SIMPAS-applied Solutions™

Agency will take on creative, branding, advertising, digital and PR duties for the SIMPAS-applied Solutions product portfolio

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMVAC® Chemical Corporation, an American Vanguard® company, has named Archer Malmo the company's integrated agency of record to support its SIMPAS-applied Solutions™ (SaS) product portfolio.

Archer Malmo, one of the country's leading independent advertising agencies, will now be responsible for advertising and integrated marketing communication activities for SIMPAS-applied Solutions, available in SmartCartridges™ which currently includes COUNTER® insecticide/nematicide, AZTEC® HC insecticide, Force® 10G HL insecticide and ZINC™, a key micronutrient in corn.

The agency has worked with AMVAC since 2017, focusing primarily on SIMPAS™ (Smart Integrated Multi-Product Prescription Application System), which is being launched for the 2021 growing season in the U.S. The SIMPAS Closed Delivery System enables farmers, in collaboration with their retailers and agronomists, to precisely and variably apply up to three SIMPAS-applied Solutions in furrow in one simple pass at planting, targeting specific problems in the field by using only the amount needed.

"As we continue to build our SIMPAS-applied Solutions portfolio for farmers and retailers, we wanted an agency partner to represent our full SIMPAS and SaS lineup, helping us to strengthen and coordinate our marketing efforts and do so in an impactful and forward-thinking way," said Jim Lappin, Director, SIMPAS Portfolio at AMVAC. "Archer Malmo's prior experience with SIMPAS, combined with its deep industry experience and strategic and creative insights, will make them an invaluable partner to help uplift our SaS brands."

"Both SIMPAS and SIMPAS-applied Solutions are game-changers in the agriculture industry, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them as they bring forth innovative solutions for farmers," said Fred Nichols, SVP and Group Account Director. "We're extremely humbled to expand our relationship with AMVAC, and we look forward to creating much more success together through this collaboration."

The agency began transitioning work in November, and is already focused on building campaign plans for 2021 to support sales efforts in a variety of channels, including online, digital and print.

ABOUT AMVAC CORPORATION

AMVAC Corporation is a subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation. American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection management, turf and ornamentals management, and public safety and animal health applications. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimated by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

ABOUT ARCHER MALMO

With offices in Memphis, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, Archer Malmo is an agency that goes beyond conventional thinking to drive real business results for our clients by challenging ourselves to Be Greater Than. Since 1952, we've continually evolved to changes in the industry, helping level the competitive playing field for our clients. The agency's combination of discipline specialists, strategic orientation, creativity and culture yields strong client relationships and business results. With more than 150 people, Archer Malmo is one of the oldest independent agencies in the U.S. and has been recognized by Advertising Age and others as a "Best Place to Work" and has been named to the "Inc. 5000" list of fastest-growing private companies in America multiple times.

