AmVets donates to Crestview Manor elder facility and will deliver 450 meals on Christmas

CRESTVIEW — While the season of giving has consumed most communities across Northwest Florida, one organization made it their mission to serve the residents of Crestview in a meaningful way this holiday season.

Started in 1986, American Veterans Post #35 in Crestview has 700 members, including veterans, active-duty personnel and their families, that host community activities throughout the year.

Ahead of Christmas Day, the organization brought charitable donations to Crestview Manor residents, and it plans to provide meals for 450 people in the Crestview area through its "Meals on Wheels" program on Christmas.

"This is what the AmVet Organization is about," 2nd Vice Commander Liz Westby said. "Doing community service for veterans and our local community."

The Crestview Manor

According to Facility Director Lavina Brock, many residents of Crestview Manor come to the facility with nothing more than a few clothes at their disposal. The Sons of the American Veterans, an auxiliary of the group, donated 41 shower caddies full of supplies to residents at the facility.

The giving didn't end there.

Post Commander Virgil Talbott also handed Brock a check for $500. Talbott said the donation was just a drop in the bucket, but Brock said the $500 would be used to refurbish one room in the facility.

Crestview Manor Facility Director Lavina Brock accepts a $500 check from Crestview AmVets Post #35 Commander Virgil Talbott on Monday. The donation will be used to renovate one room at the Manor.

"This is perfect," Brock said. "This is flooring. This is paint. This is a ceiling fan. Everything that goes in a new room. It's really appreciated."

As Brock took the Northwest Florida Daily News on a tour of the facility, she told us that the renovations to the aging facility have been underway since she took the position in January 2021. One of the first major additions she was proud of was the "Ruth Lovejoy Day Center," which was opened in August 2022.

Ruth Lovejoy, who died in May 2019, was a longtime advocate for the elderly of Okaloosa County.

The project includes refurbishing and upgrading existing rooms and replacing the elevator, which would allow residents who will live on the second floor to have more security and freedom.

Brock estimates the project will cost $150,000.

During their Tuesday meeting, the AmVets organization pledged additional help to the retirement community. They pledged that they would upgrade the TV that is used in the recreational center. The group also voted to pledge an additional $3,500 to renovate the last seven rooms on a monthly basis beginning in January.

Meals on Wheels

Another part of AmVets' season of giving involves the 22nd annual Meals on Wheels initiative on Christmas Day.

This year will be a new record for the group, providing 450 meals to individuals in the Crestview area.

The husband-and-wife team of Tim and Amy Lindenberger will do the cooking, roasting ham in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The meals will include mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn, pies and rolls.

For those who have signed up to have a meal delivered, the deliveries are expected to take place between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. For those who are picking up your meals, the post asks you to arrive no earlier than 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: AmVets donates to Crestview elder facility, plans Christmas meals