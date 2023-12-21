Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic, was renamed. Here's what it's now called

Are you ready to watch the Magic play at the Kia Center?

After over 13 years, the Orlando Magic venue formerly known as the Amway Center was officially renamed the Kia Center. Locals may continue calling it by the old nickname, "The O-Rena," of course.

The Associated Press reported that by the time the name was unveiled, the Kia logo was already on one of the banners over the court and on security worker vests.

Here's what you need to know.

What is the new name of the Amway Center?

It is now officially the Kia Center.

How long was it called the Amway Center?

The first arena in the area was the Orlando Arena, opened in 1989. It was renamed the TD Waterhouse Centre in 2000, according to theorlandoreal.com, then renamed again to the Amway Arena in 2006 when the city announced a new $1.05 billion plan to renovate the Orlando Centroplex after years of urging from Orlando magic ownership led by Amway founder Richard DeVos.

On August 3, 2009, Amway bought the naming rights to the new and improved Amway Center, which opened on September 29, 2010.

What is the Kia Center?

The Amway Center is now the Kia Center. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/9VBV6eW3bc — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 20, 2023

The 875,000 square foot Kia Center is a $480 million indoor arena near downtown Orlando, and is the home of the Orlando Magic NBA team, the Orlando Solar Bears ECHL minor-league hockey team, and the Predators of the National Arena League; and host of multiple All-Star games and the Arena Football league's ArenaBowl XXVI.

The Kia Center can seat up to 20,000 people, depending on the events, and regularly hosts concerts for world-class musical performers such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Billie Eilish, Elton John and many more, plus WWE shows, family events and ice shows. It also includes several restaurants and a rooftop bar.

The Kia Center drew 1.3 million guests to 233 events in 2022, according to Forbes. Since 2010, the arena has hosted over 2,700 events.

How much did Kia pay for the naming rights to the Amway Center?

Unknown. The terms for the naming rights have not yet been disclosed, The Associated Press said. However, Kia, the official partner of the NBA, and the Magic have had a partnership for about 15 years, which AP reported provided an iconic moment when Blake Griffin cleared a Kia during a dunk contest in 2011.

“The Orlando Magic and Kia America have been proud partners for several years and we share in the excitement of Kia’s success and growth,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. “We look forward to our expanded partnership which allows Kia to drive its brand forward and deliver a direct, impactful message to our fan base and beyond using the power of the NBA.”

Amway reportedly paid $40 million for naming rights in 2009.

Will anything change at the Kia Center?

As part of the partnership, the arena will be getting EV charging stations, vehicle displays and a hospitality lounge called the Kia Terrace.

Is Amway still in business?

According to Amways's somewhat defensive FAQ page, it definitely is. "Yes, Amway is still in business and has been for over 60 years," it said.

By revenue, Amway is the largest multi-level marketing (MLM) company in the world, founded in 1959 by Jay Van Andel and Richard DeVos to sell health, beauty, and home care products. Amway brands include Nutrilite, BodyKey by Nutrilite, XS, Truvivity by Nutrilite, Artistry, Satinique, G&H, Glister, Amway Home, eSpring, Atmosphere Sky and iCook.

The Amway business model bypassed traditional storefronts in favor of a network of individual salespeople who sold directly to consumers, which they called person-to-person sales. Critics have called it a pyramid scheme, which the company has long denied, and none of the multiple investigations in different companies have proven this.

"The Amway Sales and Marketing Plan is not a pyramid plan," the FTC ruled in 1979.

