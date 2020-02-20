Who is Amy Berman Jackson, judge in Roger Stone case who has been criticized by Trump and his allies?

WASHINGTON – U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has been in the spotlight for the past two years, often criticized by President Donald Trump's supporters and, last week, by the president himself.

The president's swipe at Jackson, days before the judge is set to decide whether to send Trump's longtime friend and ally to prison – and for how long – opened the floodgates to more attacks. The legal community came to Jackson’s defense, exalting not only her independence from public and political pressure but also that of the judiciary.

When Roger Stone is set to be sentenced Thursday, eyes will be on Jackson, a former federal prosecutor and daughter of an Army doctor. It will be her moment to show that at a time of entrenched partisanship, the third branch of government doesn’t succumb to political pressure, said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., who recommended Jackson to the federal bench in 2011.

“She has got to essentially, using this case, vindicate the judiciary system itself, to show that it is entirely independent,” Norton said.

Jackson has presided over many of the criminal cases that sprouted from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including several that involved Trump's closest aides and associates.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson presides over the trial of Roger Stone. More

'Angst, anger and disappointment': Roger Stone intervention stokes uncertainty across federal justice system

Fact check: Trump says 'nobody can even define' what Roger Stone did. Here are crimes Stone committed

The case against Stone, who was found guilty of seven crimes, including lying to Congress, proved to be the most contentious. What began as a standard Justice Department process of recommending a prison sentence for a defendant erupted into a political crisis as Trump persistently tweeted about the agency’s prosecution of his allies.

In the days leading up to Stone’s sentencing, the Justice Department caused an uproar after it intervened to reduce its prosecutors’ recommendation of up to nine years in prison for the 67-year-old political operative. Four career prosecutors withdrew from the case. One resigned from the Justice Department entirely.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge in the court where Jackson serves, issued a rare public statement defending how sentences are determined. “Public criticism or pressure is not a factor,” she said. An association of federal judges scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss concerns about political interference in criminal cases.

By Tuesday, news outlets reported that Attorney General William Barr had considered resigning his post amid a dispute over the president’s tweets criticizing the Justice Department.

Barr and Trump: AG Barr considered resigning over President Trump's intervention in Justice investigations

Calls for resignation: More than 2,000 ex-DOJ employees call for Attorney General Barr's resignation

Whatever the events that dominated the news cycle over the past week, “the ball really stops in the judge’s court,” Norton said, citing a Supreme Court ruling that gives judges discretion in imposing sentences.

“She can do anything she wants to do,” Norton said of Jackson, “and that is exactly what I expect her to do.”

Before the federal bench

Jackson, 65, was born in Baltimore. Her father was a Korean War veteran who served in the Army medical corps. Her mother, as she said during her confirmation hearing in 2011, raised her in a household where she was “blissfully unaware that there was anything that I couldn’t do when I grew up as long as I got off the phone and did my homework.”

She lauded her grandparents who came to the U.S. on a boat “with nothing, to escape oppression.” She wore her grandmother’s necklace to “remember the woman who came here, learned the language, became a citizen, was a suffragette, raised three daughters and ran a business.”