Amy Bowden from Antioch Elementary named 2024 Okaloosa County Teacher of the Year

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Amy Bowden, a fourth-grade teacher from Antioch Elementary, was named the 2024 Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year during a banquet Tuesday at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

"Ms. Bowden has not only had fantastic success in her fourth-grade classroom at Antioch Elementary but also as a mentor to many teachers throughout our District as a former member of the Northwest Florida State College faculty," Superintendant Marcus Chambers said in a release on social media.

Mary Miller, a high school English teacher at Baker School, and Kendal Cragin, a math teacher at Niceville High School, were among the finalists chosen for the district's top honor.

"Tonight’s decision was not easy, though, as all three finalists are excellent educators who go above and beyond for their students and schools," Chambers said . "Each school's Teacher of the Year candidate is internal to their school's climate and culture, and I appreciate all that our teachers do each day to make a difference in the lives of our students."

Bowden will now represent Okaloosa County as a nominee for Florida's Teacher of the Year. In May, the state selection committee will announce the finalists for the state award before an honoree is named in July.

"This is not an award for Amy Bowden, this an award earned by my tribe," Bowden said. "Now, let's go keep changing the world one kid at a time."

