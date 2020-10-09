Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate

CNN has found another controversial event Amy Coney Barrett didn't inform the Senate about.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, the Senate asked Barrett to list every talk she had given, as well as provide a transcript of the event. But she failed to mention speaking at two events held by right-to-life student groups at the University of Notre Dame, CNN reports.

Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame, as well as a circuit court judge. She delivered one lecture and one seminar for anti-abortion groups back in 2013, both in her capacity as a professor, CNN reports via social media ads and a faculty newsletter describing the events. The seminar was given "on changes to law and life for women after Roe v. Wade," as part of a series on "issues related to human life and dignity." Notre Dame's Right to Life club and constitutional studies minor co-sponsored the event. The lecture was also about Roe, put on by the Jus Vitae club devoted to the "right to life."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats questioned why Barrett didn't disclose an anti-abortion ad she'd signed onto in 2006 that called for the Roe decision to be overturned. Democrats have opposed Barrett's nomination not only because it came just weeks before Election Day, but also because Barrett has a conservative judicial outlook and has been tied to anti-abortion groups.

