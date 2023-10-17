Amy Coney Barrett speaks at University of MN

TechCrunch

If you rented a van from Zipcar a while back, there's a chance it failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's standards. The NHTSA hit Zipcar with a first-of-its-kind fine for "renting vehicles with open, unrepaired recalls," the agency announced on Monday. The federal safety agency regulates vehicle recalls in the U.S., and its scope expanded with the "Safe Rental Car Act" in 2016.