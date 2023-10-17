Amy Coney Barrett Voices Support for Supreme Court Ethics Rules

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the latest of the Supreme Court justices to voice support for a formal ethics code for the country’s highest court. “I think it would be a good idea for us to do it, particularly so that we can communicate to the public exactly what it is that we’re doing in a clearer way than perhaps we have been able to do so far,” Coney Barrett said while speaking at a University of Minnesota Law School event. She joins Justices John Roberts , Elena Kagan , and Brett Kavanaugh , who have all come out in support of the court addressing ethics issues in some fashion. Their comments come after backlash over the court’s conduct with reports of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito accepting lavish trips and questions about Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch’s failure to recuse themselves from court cases about their book publisher, Penguin Random House.

