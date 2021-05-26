Amy Cooper, who falsely called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park, is suing her former employer over her firing

Reuters,Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
amy cooper central park video
Amy Cooper had a confrontation with a Black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan's Central Park. Melody Cooper/Twitter

  • Amy Cooper, who called 911 on Christian Cooper in Central Park, has sued Franklin Templeton.

  • She said the company fired her without an investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist.

  • She is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, and negligence.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told the police that a Black bird-watcher had threatened her in New York City's Central Park has sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Amy Cooper said Franklin Templeton's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal."

Cooper is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Franklin Templeton, part of Franklin Resources Inc., did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

Cooper's May 25, 2020, dispute with the bird-watcher Christian Cooper, who is not related to her, drew wide attention after a video surfaced of her calling the police and saying, "There's an African American man threatening my life."

She had made the call after Christian asked her to put her dog on a leash.

Franklin Templeton fired Cooper the next day. The video has been seen on Twitter more than 45 million times.

In July, Cooper was charged by Manhattan prosecutors with filing a false police report, but the misdemeanor charge was dismissed after she completed a therapy program that included instruction on not using racial bias.

Christian, who recorded the confrontation on his phone, has spoken out against the charges against Cooper, calling it a "mistake to focus on this one individual" in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

"The important thing the incident highlights is the long-standing, deep-seated racial bias against us black and brown folk that permeates the United States," Christian wrote. "Focusing on charging Amy Cooper lets white people off the hook from all that."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Foster Friess, Prominent GOP Donor, Dies At 81

    The businessman was a Republican megadonor and major backer of Rick Santorum.

  • Tree of Life Synagogue rabbi on rising anti-Semitic attacks: 'When they do more evil, I do more Jewish'

    Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue — the site of a deadly 2018 mass shooting — joined Peter Alexander to discuss the surge in anti-Semitic violence across the country. He says that Jewish Americans can't cower to domestic terrorists. "When they do more evil, I do more Jewish."

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Jewish Dems slam conservatives and progressives for antisemitism in letter to Biden

    A group of Jewish Democratic members of Congress led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday criticizing both conservatives and progressives for "reckless" and antisemitic remarks.Driving the news: The letter comes ahead of a virtual meeting Wednesday between Biden administration officials and Jewish advocacy groups seeking a more forceful response to the rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe letter calls for a "united, all-of-government effort to combat rising antisemitism in this country," and urges Biden to nominate an “experienced and qualified United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism."What they're saying: Without naming her, the letter calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, comments which were condemned by House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Steve Scalise (La.)."[E]lected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," states the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Elaine Luria (Va.), Kathy Manning (N.C.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.)."These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to 'what happened in Nazi Germany' during the Holocaust."The members of Congress also write that they "reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism.'"Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), the first female Palestinian American in Congress, have all publicly described Israel's treatment of Palestinians as apartheid.The Jewish members of Congress state that such statements are "antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews." "We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution."The big picture: The recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas in Gaza has also fueled a rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. and around the world.Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week that a recent surge in antisemitic attacks was "horrifying.""We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world," she said.Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read the full letter. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe

    Empaneling a special grand jury suggests the case has reached an advanced stage, but as yet, there have been no charges filed.

  • A year after George Floyd's death, Rams players can see positive signs of change

    It's been a year since George Floyd's tragic death, and the Rams' Robert Woods and Jordan Fuller see positive signs of change but also say more is needed.

  • MBA In Central Park Racism Incident Sues Employer Over Firing

    1 year later, fired vice president says Franklin Templeton wrongly characterized her as racist The post MBA In Central Park Racism Incident Sues Employer Over Firing appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke to run for lieutenant governor opening

    Bedke enters a competitive race for the seat left vacant by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.

  • Memorial Day weekend a test for Americans as infections drop, inoculations rise; CVS, Kroger offer vaccine incentives: Live COVID-19 updates

    Coronavirus infections dropping and 50% of American adults fully vaccinated have left many people looking forward to Memorial Day. Live COVID updates.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Here's where 2018's 'A Quiet Place' left off - and where its long-awaited sequel picks up

    The follow-up to John Krasinski's acclaimed horror film begins with a flashback to the day the monsters arrived on Earth.

  • Japan to consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines amid calls to help Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Taiwan, which hailed the move and urged a swift decision. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 1% of its people, while Japan has secured more than 400 million doses, or double what its adult population needs. "We think it's important to ensure fair access to safe and effective vaccines in every country and region towards achieving universal health coverage," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

    Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigations and undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, China's U.S. embassy said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about where the virus emerged. As the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to begin a second phase of studies into the origins of COVID-19, China has been under pressure to give investigators more access amid allegations that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a laboratory specialising in coronavirus research in the city of Wuhan. China has repeatedly denied the lab was responsible, saying the United States and other countries were trying to distract from their own failures to contain the virus.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve