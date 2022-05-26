Amy Duggar says 'I can sleep for the first time ever' after Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years for receiving child pornography

In this Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Associated Press/Danny Johnston

Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography.

His cousin, Amy King (née Duggar), spoke out about his sentence on Instagram.

"I can sleep for the first time ever and just be rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars," she said.

Amy King (née Duggar) commented on her cousin, Josh Duggar, after he was sentenced to more than twelve years for receiving child pornography.

In a more than two-minute video shared on Instagram, King said she's been stressed throughout her cousin's ordeal because of how "heartbreaking" it is.

"I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised," she began. "And honestly, where he's going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him."

After thanking her fans for their support, King turned her attention back to her cousin, Duggar.

"I think this is far from over. Josh's sickness stems from somewhere," she said. "Eventually we will hear about the trauma. I don't when or how or who...but eventually I think more will come out."

"Tonight I can sleep for the first time ever and just be rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars,'' King added. "Makes my heart just feel a little lighter."

Duggar, 34, was convicted "for receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct," in December 2021, Insider previously reported.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star had pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison or more than 12 years although, Insider previously reported, that federal prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term, arguing that Duggar had expressed neither remorse for his crimes, nor acknowledged his sexual interest in young prepubescent girls.

Although King spoke out against Duggar, Insider previously reported that Duggar's mother, Michelle Duggar, and his wife Anna Duggar, supported him by writing letters to the judge on his behalf, requesting leniency.

King tweeted earlier this month that she was "sickened" by their choice to support him.

Read the original article on Insider