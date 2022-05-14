Amy Duggar is 'sickened' by family support for Josh Duggar ahead of child porn sentencing: 'Stop living in denial'

Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Associated Press/Danny Johnston

Amy King (neé Duggar) shared multiple tweets about Josh Duggar and the Duggar family.

King said there's a "sinister side" to Duggar that "makes your skin crawl."

Federal prosecutors requested a 20-year prison sentence for Duggar after his child pornography conviction.

Amy King — neé Duggar — called out family members for supporting her cousin, Josh Duggar, after he was convicted of child pornography-possession in December.

Amy, who appeared on "19 Kids and Counting," shared a series of tweets that alluded to Josh's sentencing, scheduled for May 25. People reported that Josh's mother, Michelle Duggar, and his wife Anna Duggar, penned a letter to a federal judge requesting leniency.

—Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 12, 2022

"Sickened by the news lately. I have so much to say leading up to the sentencing and I'm not afraid anymore," Amy tweeted Thursday.

On Friday, Amy shared two additional tweets and referred to Josh as "sinister" in one post.

"First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there's a sinister side," she wrote. "A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can't ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at! Are they delusional?"

—Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 13, 2022

Amy shared a second message which read: "abusers are not all shady men lurking in alleyways. They are amongst your friends, classmates, coworkers, family, etc…they are sociable, well-liked, charismatic, charming even, making it that much more important to act accordingly when outed."

"Wake up people. Stop living in denial," she captioned the tweet.

—Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 13, 2022

She continued on Saturday by addressing Josh's wife on Twitter.

"Dear Anna, How can you call your husband loyal and faithful? Did you forget his Ashley Madison account? Danica Dillon?" King wrote. "Did you forget he has had a huge porn addiction for years? No loving, honest, committed husband would ever disrespect their wife like that."

—Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 14, 2022

In 2015, Josh admitted to cheating on Anna after it was reported he was a member of the website Ashley Madison. That same year, adult film star Danica Dillon told Entertainment Tonight she had two sexual encounters with Duggar, one of which she called "terrifying."

Amy concluded that "Anyone can have good qualities building forts, help people, smile for the camera," but "WHO IS HE WHEN NO ONE IS AROUND? THAT IS WHAT MATTERS!! HIS CHARACTER IS MUD."

—Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 14, 2022

In a statement to Insider, Amy said she had a "responsibility to stand up and be truthful because my other family members aren't."

"It's all sad and sickening because the victims will never see justice. It's not about having my name in the media or watching my follower count go up on social media," she continued. "They expect to be able to continue to cover up and sweep huge scandals under the rug. Enough is enough. This man deserves the full sentence, and even that doesn't come close to justice. I am grateful that light is finally breaking through."

Josh Duggar has maintained his innocence and his attorneys indicated that he intends to appeal the verdict. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Attorneys for Josh requested a five-year sentence on Thursday, but federal prosecutors requested a 20-year sentence following his conviction. At the time, he was accused of downloading and viewing numerous files of known child sexual abuse material.

Josh has maintained his innocence and his attorneys indicated he intends to appeal the verdict.

Read the original article on Insider