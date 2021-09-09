Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator, says she had breast cancer

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories