Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator, says she had breast cancer

Good Morning America

As wildfires in California and beyond have grown larger and deadlier in recent years, some in the firefighting sector say the tools and technologies used to combat new blazes have not kept up with the impact of climate change's fury. "In many cases, we're still fighting fire with sharpened pieces of metal attached to the ends of sticks," Bill Gabbert, who worked as a full-time firefighter for more than 30 years before becoming managing editor of the industry publication Wildfire Today, told ABC News. "Hand crews, using hand tools and chainsaws to remove the fuel on the edge of a fire so the fire burns up to that area where there is no fuel and then it stops spreading, that's how we put out fires."