Amy Klobuchar is running for president in 2020. Here's everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?

Current job: US Senator from Minnesota since 2006 and 2020 presidential candidate.

Age: 58

Family: Klobuchar is married to attorney John Bessler, with whom she has a 23-year-old daughter named Abigail.

Hometown: Plymouth, Minnesota.

Political party: Democratic/Democratic-Farmer-Labor.

Previous jobs: Corporate lawyer, partner at Minnesota law firms Dorsey & Whitney and Gray Plant Moody, Hennepin County Attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Who is Amy Klobuchar's direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Amy Klobuchar's lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

The average Klobuchar-satisfied respondent said they were satisfied with 7 other candidates , which is high: it means that people who like her tend to be considering several other choices. To stay competitive, she'll want to be in line with the top candidates in the race, for whom that number is less than four. Just 4 percent of her supporters liked Amy and Amy alone.

, which is high: it means that people who like her tend to be considering several other choices. To stay competitive, she'll want to be in line with the top candidates in the race, for whom that number is less than four. Just 4 percent of her supporters liked Amy and Amy alone. Klobuchar's most serious competition comes from inside the Senate. Among those who'd be satisfied with Klobuchar as nominee, over 80% would also be satisfied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Joe Biden does well among Klobuchar fans as well, with his satisfaction rates coming in generally about 20 percentage points higher than usual.

Insider has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate's constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Amy Klobuchar's policy positions?

What are Amy Klobuchar's political successes?

Klobuchar's first foray into politics was successfully lobbying for the enactment of a Minnesota law that required insurance plans to cover new mothers being able to stay in the hospital 48 hours after giving birth.

In 2016, Klobuchar sponsored or co-sponsored 27 bills that were signed into law, more than any other senator that year.

Two bipartisan bills Klobuchar introduced to combat the opioid crisis in 2018 were passed and signed into law.

Klobuchar was the lead author of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, which banned lead in children's products, among other provisions. She described it as the "most sweeping reform" of consumer product safety law in "decades."

Where does Amy Klobuchar poll best?

Based on the 12 polls conducted by Insider since late August, we can gather a sense of the geographic regions where candidates are overperforming when it comes to how satisfied voters would be if they were chosen as the presidential nominee. Though the first four primaries are in the Western Midwest, New England, the South Atlantic and Mountain regions, the four regions that allocate the bulk of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention are the South Atlantic (16%), Pacific (16%), Mid-Atlantic (16%) and Eastern Midwest (15%).

Voters in the West Midwest were most satisfied with Klobuchar as a candidate at a rate of 15.3 percentage points over other regions. She also does well in the Western South (+3.3 percentage points) and New England (+2.6 percentage points). She polls worst in the Mountain region (-3.8 percentage points) and Eastern South (-9.5 percentage points).