Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.
Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.
Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.
Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020
On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.
