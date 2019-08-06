Amy McGrath calls out Sen. Mitch McConnell for posting a photo of her name on a tombstone

There's a new zinger in the ongoing saga between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his rival, Amy McGrath, who hopes to unseat him in November 2020.

McGrath called McConnell out on Twitter on Monday after his campaign Twitter account posted a photo of tombstones Saturday. One of the headstones, among others inscribed with "socialism" and "Green New Deal," bore McGrath's name.

Team Mitch's original tweet included a picture of him smiling and the picture of the fake tombstones stuck in the ground near two Team Mitch campaign signs and a 'Matt Bevin for Governor' sign.

"The Grim Reaper of Socialism at #FancyFarm today," was the caption. "#FancyFarm139."

McGrath responded Monday around noon. She posted the photo of the tombstones, writing, "Hours after the El Paso shooting, Mitch McConnell proudly tweeted this photo. I find it so troubling that our politics have become so nasty and personal that the Senate Majority Leader thinks it's appropriate to use imagery of the death of a political opponent (me) as messaging."

This weekend saw a death toll of at least 31 in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, from two separate shooting sprees that injured dozens.

