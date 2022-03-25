Amy Schumer ‘carried so much shame’ about her ‘big secret’: trichotillomania

Amy Schumer is done keeping this secret — after sharing it with every viewer of her new Hulu show.

The comic — and writer, director, and star of “Life & Beth” — is opening up about using the new, semi-autobiographical show as the way in which she’d tell the world she suffers from trichotillomania — also known as “hair-pulling disorder.”

“I think everybody has a big secret and that’s mine,” the native New Yorker, 40, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday.

“I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long,” said Schumer, who this Sunday will co-host the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Another parallel to the titular Beth that Schumer once experienced was having pulled out so much hair, she needed a wig before going back to school “and everybody knew.”

She recalled that she first started experiencing trichotillomania when her family was upended — by her father’s multiple sclerosis and bankruptcy, and her mother’s decision to leave him for the married father of Schumer’s best friend.

Schumer said that trichotillomania is “still something that I struggle with,” and she worries son Gene, 2, could as well.

“Every time he touches his head I’m having a heart attack,” she told THR.

Noting that she does not “want to have a big secret anymore,” Schumer said she “thought putting it in [the show] would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs too.”