Amy Thomas testifies for the defense in her husband's sexual assault trial

Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas sat at the defense table Wednesday morning, quietly taking notes on a long, yellow pad, occasionally looking up at the defense witness on the stand, his wife, Amy.

She opened up to the jury about the troubled times in her marriage and her belief that something was going on with the accuser who claims Thomas sexually and physically assaulted her on the night of Sept. 18 into Sept. 19, 2021, in her home.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is on trial for sexual and physical assault.

Thomas was charged by state police on Sept. 22, 2021, of sexually and physically assaulting the woman. He is in his sixth day at trial in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas facing charges of sexual assault, indecent aggravated assault, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass. The trial is scheduled to run through this week.

Amy Thomas told the jury she and her husband were in marriage counseling in the fall of 2020 for a few months, and how in the summer of the following years she and her husband were still having problems.

When asked by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler if the marital problems were based on infidelity by her husband, she responded: "It was not the underlying issue, that was just part of it."

Since that time, the couple have worked it out and are together raising their three children, she said.

When defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie asked her about how the trial is affecting her, she told him, "Bringing up things we worked through. It is really awful."

She said that at the time it was "so hurtful" because she believed he wanted the marriage less than she did.

There was something going on between the accuser and her husband, she testified. She recalled from the stand that she collected data secretly from her husband's phone in June and July 2021 and downloaded it onto her computer from his Snapchat account. There were several hundred messages on it connected to the accuser, she testified.

Later Wednesday morning, the defense had shown a video of the accuser's interviews with the state police in an interview room at the Ebensburg barracks. During a portion of the video, Thomas sat with his head down. He took off his glasses and appeared to wipe his eyes before replacing the glasses.

The defense continued its version of what happened through witnesses Wednesday afternoon.

The defendant is innocent until proven guilty. The defense does not have to prove anything. The prosecution has to prove every element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

