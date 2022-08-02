Amy Word agrees to take leave of absence from school board following arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. − Business owner Amy Word has agreed to take a leave of absence from the Evansville school board but will not resign following her arrest as part of a police investigation into alleged drug activity at Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Board president Chris Kiefer had asked her to resign after news of the arrest and investigation became known Saturday. Word has owned Lamasco since 2009.

Tuesday, Kiefer said he spoke to Word and asked her to resign but she declined because her attorney had advised her not to do so. However, she did agree to taking a leave of absence. Kiefer said the school board will consider her request at its next meeting on Aug. 8.

Word was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning on a charge of "controlled substance-common nuisance-maintaining," a Level 6 felony. She was released at 11 a.m. after posting the $500 bond, according to jail logs.

She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Vanderburgh County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Word was arrested as part of the investigation into alleged narcotics trafficking at Lamasco Bar & Grill. Some of the cocaine seized in the investigation contained fentanyl, the Evansville Police Department said. Twenty-one others also have been arrested in the probe.

On Monday, she made a public Facebook post addressing some of the allegations in the information released by police and in court records.

Word's post didn't address whether drug sales and usage took place at the bar, or whether she knew about it.

“This is the only statement we will make at this time, as my attorney intends to have this matter heard in a court of law and not the media or public opinion,” she said.

Word hasn't returned calls from the Courier & Press, and no one answered when a reporter knocked on her front door over the weekend.

Here is the full statement from Kiefer about Word, as released through EVSC spokesman Jason Woebkenberg:

"Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members. Trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony. I asked Trustee Word for her resignation during our conversation, and she indicated that her legal counsel has advised her not to do so. In light of this decision, I requested that she consider a leave of absence from the board, which she has agreed to do. The school board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, August 8th."

