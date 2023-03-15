Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) shareholders are still up 49% over 1 year despite pulling back 5.5% in the past week

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) share price is 49% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Amylyx Pharmaceuticals for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Amylyx Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 7,700%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 49% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shareholders have gained 49% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.6% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

But note: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

