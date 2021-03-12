President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law which will, among other things, send $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans and overhaul the Child Tax Credit. Congressman Richie Torres (D-NY) joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of the stimulus package on his constituents.

“I share the sentiments of President Biden. The American Rescue Plan is a historic investment in the essential workers and families of America. The centerpiece of the America Rescue Plan is an expanded Child Tax Credit, which will cut child poverty in half. I represent the South Bronx, which is said to be the poorest congressional district in America. And I can tell you, there’s no single policy that will do more to lift the South Bronx out of poverty than an expanded Child Tax Credit,” he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: People walk by a Covid testing site in the South Bronx on March 10, 2021 in New York City. The South Bronx, which had one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in New York City, is also home to an estimated 60% of New York City's very low income residents. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The new fully refundable credit expands from $2,000 to $3,000-$3,600 per child under the age of 6 for qualifying families. It also allows half of the credit to be paid in advance by having the IRS send period payments to families from July 2021 to December 2021. However, the new credits are not permanent and will phase out in 2022. Congressman Torres is leading an effort to make the expanded child credits permanent. He believes that taking it away from the poorest families in the nation would be tantamount to cruelty.

“There is broad support for the Child Tax Credit. There is bi-cameral bipartisan support. The best opportunity to make permanent the expansion of the child tax could be a second reconciliation bill. So I’m more concerned with the outcome than I am with the optics of bipartisanship,” he said.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 12: Rep.-elect Richie Torres, D-N.Y.., arrives at the Hyatt Regency for new member orientation in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“For me, it would be profoundly inhumane and cruel to lift millions of children out of poverty only to plunge them back into the abyss. So we have an obligation to make permanent the expansion of the Child Tax Credit.”

The New York lawmaker tells Yahoo Finance that he is partnering with fellow congressional members Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) to achieve this goal.

Story continues

Despite the political division in Washington, Torres is thankful for President Biden’s leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m thankful that Joe Biden is the president of the United States, and we have a president who’s treating the COVID crisis with the seriousness that it deserves. We have a president who is just focused on governing effectively and delivering for the American people,” he said.

“The magnitude of the American rescue plan is hard to overstate and it represents to me a transformation of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is no longer the party of draconian welfare reform. We are the party of families and children. We as a party have returned home to our roots as the party of FDR and that’s exactly where we should be. And that’s where the American people are.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read more: