Ana Bruck’s patriotic essay wins at national competition

ERIE — An essay on democracy written by Ana Bruck placed first in a contest sponsored by Erie VFW Post 3925. Her essay was then submitted for the national VFW Voice of Democracy competition. Offered to students in ninth to twelfth grade, the competition is held annually throughout the U.S.

This year’s theme was “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?”

To enter, applicants had to record an original 3-5 minute audio essay on a flash drive or other electronic device and submit the recording along with the typed essay and completed entry form. The deadline to enter was Oct. 31.

On Jan 6, 2024, Ana Bruck of Erie received a plaque and monetary award for her winning essay. Pictured are District 6 President Teri Monday, left, Ana Bruck, Erie Post 3925 Commander Tom Sancrant and District 6 Commander Mike Whittum.

Essays were judged in three categories — originality (treatment of the theme showing imagination and human interest), content (clearly expressed ideas in an organized manner) and delivery (speaking in a clear and credible manner).

Bruck’s essay placed third in District 6, comprised of 16 Michigan VFW’s in Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. On Jan. 6, Bruck received a plaque and monetary award at a ceremony held in Mason.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“I was very surprised to find out I had won,” Ana Bruck said. “Because I wrote on why I believe America wasn’t a democracy but that it is a republic instead and why that was a good thing.”

Bruck said she discussed how the U.S. Constitution helped safeguard the republic and how it helps make America a great nation.

The Erie 10th-grader is homeschooled and said history is her favorite subject. She enjoys reading original writings and speeches from the period of the American Revolution.

At age 16, Bruck is a published author and illustrator. Her book, “Hope on Four Hooves: A true story of a military family’s journey through the struggles of PTSD,” is about her family. It offers a glimpse of what military life is like and shares her father’s struggles with PTSD.

Reported earlier: Erie author writes about her military family’s struggle with PTSD

More information about Bruck can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/HopeOnFourHooves.

— Contact reporter Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling at lvidaurribowling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ana Bruck’s patriotic essay wins at national competition