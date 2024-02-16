Doña Ana County begins search for new county manager to replace Fernando Macias

The search for a new Doña Ana County manager began this week with the hiring of Robert E. Slavin, Inc.

Commissioners approved a contract with the firm, which would advertise the position and seek candidates to replace Fernando Macias.

Commissioners voted in December to end Macias' contract. The decision came after Macias protested changes to the yearly evaluation process which was expanded to allow additional elected officials to participate. Macias' contract required his agreement to any evaluation changes.

County officials issued a request for proposals in December 2023. Robert E. Slavin, Inc. was one of four firms to submit a proposal; ITSQuest, Inc., Garza & Associates, LLC and Adelphi Medical Staffing LLC were the other three.

“I enjoyed seeing that they listed their recent placement experience, which showed recruiting and placement for clients that had a comparable or larger population size to that of Doña Ana County’s,” said Chair Commissioner Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez in a news release.

“And it looks like they focus primarily on high-level government placements, such as mayors, city councilors and project managers.”

A timeline for the search was not mentioned in the news release. Macias' last day as county manager is April 30, 2024.

A look back: Fernando Macias out as Doña Ana county manager in 2024

Fernando Macias announces run for Third Judicial District Attorney

Macias on Feb. 5. announced he would seek election to the Third Judicial District Attorney seat in November.

Macias is a former district judge, public defender, assistant district attorney and attorney. Macias' resume includes 16 years as a New Mexico senator and nine years as Doña Ana County manager.

“My extensive experience demonstrates my qualifications to effectively protect the safety of our community. I will build a formidable prosecution team that will be the finest in New Mexico. I have the energy, optimism, perseverance, and skills to make improvements to successfully operate the office," Macias wrote in a news release.

"Together with a fully staffed office, we will effectively prosecute cases in Doña Ana County to reduce crime and build a safer community. I will drastically reduce the rate of dismissals and operate the office with full transparency."

In the news release announcing his candidacy Macias pointed to his desire to improve public safety, a strategy he said included prosecution of adults and juveniles, accountability for parents whose children commit crimes and the incarceration of "repeat offenders and dangerous individuals" who are awaiting trial.

“Doña Ana County needs new and resourceful leadership in the district attorney’s office. I plan to develop and lead an unmatched team of highly talented prosecutors to achieve a District Attorney's office that effectively serves the citizens of Doña Ana County,” Macias said.

News from the DA's office: Qualified immunity? New Mexico civil rights commissioners dissent on draft bill

The Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County is the second largest district attorney's office in New Mexico headed by District Attorney Gerald M. Byers. Byers was the first African American district attorney elected in the state in 2020.

Byers has not indicated if he would seek reelection to the position.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @jussGREAT.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana County hires firm to begin search for county manager