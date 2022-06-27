Doña Ana County judge jails man accused of property crime. Here's why

LAS CRUCES – A judge ordered a man accused of breaking into an apartment and damaging property to be jailed until his case resolves. The ruling is unusual in Doña Ana County since judges rarely classify defendants involved in property crime allegations as dangerous.

In this case, police accused Adan Herrera, 22, of criminal damage to property (valued at under $1000) and felony breaking and entering. The first charge is a petty misdemeanor, and the second is a fourth-degree felony.

Tristen Smith, an LCPD patrol officer, penned an affidavit stating police responded to an apartment complex on the 1800 block of west Picacho Avenue on June 21 just after midnight. Smith wrote that the complex’s owner reported a break-in.

When police arrived, Smith wrote that the apartment owner showed police a picture of Herrera inside the apartment. Smith also stated in the affidavit that Herrera had broken metal bars outside a window. Smith wrote that police later found Herrera in another apartment that belonged to someone else. Smith noted that the estimated value of the damage Herrera caused to the metal bars was about $100.

Another officer told Smith that Herrera “made a spontaneous utterance admitting that he was inside the apartment as he ‘had permission from God.’” Smith also stated in the affidavit that Herrera admitted breaking into the apartment and damaging the metal bars after he’d been read his Miranda rights.

“The court agrees that the nature and circumstances of the underlying case alone does not rise to the level of dangerousness and future risk of dangerousness,” Richard Jacquez, a judge in the 3rd Judicial District Courthouse, wrote in the order that ultimately confined Herrera to jail. “However, this case raises the novel issue of (Herrera) being held without bond in two previous cases.”

As Jacquez pointed out, Herrera had been found dangerous and held without bond twice before in 2020 after he had been accused of shooting at people. Jacquez said that those rulings of dangerousness were enough for him to find Herrera dangerous in this case, despite no allegation that Herrera committed a violent act.

For a judge to jail a defendant before trial, prosecutors must prove two points. First, the defendant is dangerous, and second, there are no conditions of release the court can fashion to protect the public and ensure the defendant attends future hearings.

To the latter’s end, prosecutors pointed out that Herrera also had 10 pending criminal court cases, with five involving felonies. Jacquez ultimately found that prosecutors met both burdens and ordered Herrera jailed.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter covering police, crime, and legal proceedings in Doña Ana County. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana County judge jails man accused of property crime. Here's why