Some Doña Ana County schools close as water remains unsafe to drink. Here's what we know

Three areas were given the OK to resume everyday water use Sunday as crews worked to clean up other affected water sources in Southern Doña Ana County over the weekend.

High levels of pH were discovered in the water supply of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa. The New Mexico Environmental Department confirmed the findings and “Do not drink” order on Friday evening.

The situation has also led some Gadsden Independent School District schools to move to remote learning.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happening with the water supply?

Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, which oversees water services in the southern reaches of Doña Ana County, announced on Dec. 1 it discovered high pH levels in the water supply. Officials said the high levels of pH we’re first found on Nov. 29.

The Utility warned consumers not to drink or use the water for bathing or washing. Utility and fire personnel are working to flush out hydrants to return the water supply to normal levels.

What Gadsden Independent School District buildings are going remote?

Several GISD schools in the area are moving to remote learning amid the water supply issues.

On Saturday, GISD added an eighth school, bringing the list to:

Sunland Park PreK

Riverside Elementary

Desert View Elementary

Santa Teresa Middle School

GAC On-Track PreK

Santa Teresa Elementary

Santa Teresa High School

La Union Elementary

The move to remote begins on Monday, Dec. 4. No end date was provided via news release.

What areas of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa are affected?

County and utility officials initially said eight areas of southern Doña Ana County were affected. Over the weekend, three regions – Mason Farms, The Grove Farm and Bluffs – returned to normal levels.

The remaining affected areas include:

Valencia Park

Villa Valencia

Edgemont

Casas Lindas

Tuscan Ridge

Area residents can pick up bottled water at The Sports Complex at 4700 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana County schools go remote due to water safety concerns