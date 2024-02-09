Ana Navarro Nails Why Trump's 'Stupidest' Gaffes Are Way Worse Than Biden's

CNN’s Ana Navarro distinguished between the gaffes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Thursday, noting that the former president gets “less scrutiny” for his blunders compared to his successor.

“He says the stupidest things on a daily basis. He confuses people. He’s talking about whales, he’s talking about windmills. He makes absolutely zero sense on a daily basis,” Navarro told Republican strategist and fellow CNN commentator Scott Jennings.

Navarro appeared on the network after a report by special counsel Robert Hur pointed to Biden’s “significantly limited” memory which included a suggestion that the president forgot when his son Beau died.

Biden, in comments at the White House, knocked Hur over the report in a presser that involved him mistakenly referring to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi as the president of Mexico.

“The binary choice is Joe Biden versus Donald Trump and Donald Trump makes as many gaffes, probably just not as much scrutiny, as Joe Biden does,” Navarro told the CNN panel.

Navarro, a longtime Trump critic, noted that the GOP front-runner confused his Republican rivalNikki Haley with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi last month while discussing security during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“These are actually people he knows, right, and he’s been working with. And so how do you justify that? But it gets less scrutiny than Joe Biden.”

Trump, who has launched attacks at the president’s age and mental acuity on the campaign trail, has confused Biden with Barack Obamaon multiple occasions. He also once mistook a photo of E. Jean Carroll as his former wife Marla Maples.

Biden’s Egyptian-Mexican president mix-up madeseveralheadlines Thursday and arrived after other recent gaffes including one where he mixed up late German chancellor Helmut Kohl – who died in 2017 – with former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

